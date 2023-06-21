"His whole midsection ... came open" | Mother calls on driver who hit her son to come forward

Jaquain Paul remains in ICU after he was hit while riding his motorcycle.

NEW ORLEANS — The family of Jaquain Paul is calling for the driver who hit him while he was on his motorcycle to come forward.

Javonne Paul, Jaquain's mother spoke with Eyewitness News.

"I hate seeing him go through what he is going through when you can't do anything about it, but just watch and hold his hand and be strong," Javonne Paul said.

Javonne Paul said her son was supposed to meet her at work, but he never showed, she said she started calling him but he didn't answer.

"My next thing was, was to track his phone to see where his phone was pinging, and it was pinging at University Medical Center," she said.

She rushed to UMC, "When I got here, they had him under John Doe."

On June 2, around 11 a.m. Jaquain Paul was hit on his motorbike here at the intersection of Friedrichs Avenue and Wisner Blvd. The 27-year-old was hit so hard his entire abdomen was sliced open and his intestines were ripped from his body.

His mother said, "His whole mid section from one side, all the way around, literally to his back, literally came open to expose his insides."

NOPD said the photo below shows the vehicle of interest in the case.

NOPD said the truck possibly has front-end damage on the driver’s side from the crash, and was pictured turning onto Gentilly Blvd. from Paris Avenue before heading to I-610.

"To sit down and hear the detailed information and you hear the doctors describe, what's happened to your son, just to see and lay eyes on him, is horrific," Javonne Paul said. "It's horrible. My son is in excruciating pain all day, every day."

The injuries Jaquain suffered were extensive, the bone in his left arm snapped. He fractured his right wrist, and broke his hip and another pelvic bone. Fluid started building on his lungs and bleeding and swelling on the brain led to him having a stroke. Now off the ventilator, he remains in ICU.

Paul wanted the driver who put her son in the hospital to come forward, saying, "Take accountability for the accident that happened, that's what I want, I just want accountability."

Jaquain is a Delgado student, studying computer, drafting and design.