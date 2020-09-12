Jason Williams' law partner indicted on tax fraud charges

Nicole Burdett was already facing 11 other charges of tax fraud and other charges alongside Jason Williams.

NEW ORLEANS — A federal grand jury has indicted a New Orleans attorney and partner to Orleans Parish District Attorney-elect Jason William, also president of the New Orleans City Council until he steps down.

The indictment charges Nicole E. Burdett with four tax fraud charges, including committing perjury by willfully lying on a tax form since 2015.

The indictment claims Burdett’s tax forms included more than $280,000 in “false and fraudulent” businesses expenses," to get an earned income tax credit.

Burdett was already facing 11 other charges of tax fraud and other charges alongside Williams.

Her attorney, Michael Magner said that the latest indictment "is further evidence of the government's selective and vindictive efforts to tar Ms. Burdett in the midst of a recent election," Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate reported on Wednesday.

"There is obviously some agenda here that cannot be explained or justified," he said.

Prosecutors allege that Williams conspired with Burdett to reduce his tax liability for several years. In those charges, Williams’ lawyer said that his client was just following the advice of his tax preparer.

Williams was recently elected as the district attorney in Orleans Parish after receiving 58% of the vote in a runoff, defeating former judge Keva Landrum.

