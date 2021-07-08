VIDEO: Jeep slams into parked cars in St. Bernard area neighborhood hit & run

Footage shows the jeep veering toward the sidewalk before slamming into the back of a parked car before fleeing the scene.

NEW ORLEANS — Some New Orleans residents had a rude awakening Saturday morning, after a hit & run damaged several cars around 5 a.m., footage shows.

Video shows the jeep driving on St. Bernard Avenue with no sign of slowing down as it veered toward the side of the road, hitting a parked car with enough force to damage two others.

The crash happened on St. Bernard Avenue north of Harrison Avenue near City Park.

The impact from the Jeep into the first vehicle was enough to lift the Jeep's rear tires off the ground as the collision pushed all three cars forward and into one another.

The person driving the Jeep almost immediately shifts into reverse to back out of the crash before speeding away.

Marvas McCladdie, who owns one of the damaged cars posted footage of the hit & run collision on popular social media website Reddit.com. The other two cars that were damaged by the hit & run driver belonged to his mother, McCladdie said.

MCladdie said his mom rushed outside after hearing the collision but the jeep was already gone.

WWLTV reached out to NOPD for information about the hit & run collision, but police didn't immediately respond. This story will be updated with the most recent information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest updates.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867