Jefferson Gun Outlet shooting: A big question remains - Why?

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office released a surveillance video Monday giving us a clearer picture of what happened Saturday afternoon at the Jefferson Gun Outlet, that left three dead including the suspect.

JPSO said Joshua Williams, 27-years-old, walked into the gun store after and after a brief exchange of words he began firing. It lasted less than two minutes, but for those inside, it felt like an eternity. During that time, three people were killed including Williams, two were injured, but one question remains: Why?

Williams is accused of killing 47-year-old Noah Fischbach, a store employee, and 59-year-old Veronica Billiot, a customer.

We now know more details surrounding that violent afternoon. Sheriff Joe Lopinto said Williams entered the store with his brother and his brother's kids to buy ammunition when employees noticed his gun.

"They recognized he had a gun on him. They asked him 'do you have a gun on you.' He said 'yes.' They said 'is it loaded.' He said 'no.' They said 'well it needs to be cleared and bring it outside.' There was no argument between the two," Lopinto said.

JPSO released a surveillance video Monday showing moments following. Video shows Williams in the doorway where he fired a shot across the parking lot. You then see him turn around and shoot inside, hitting and killing Billiot. Lopinto said Williams exchanged fire with employees. He fired more shots in the hallway where he killed Fischbach.

"He is on the ground with his back towards Mr. Williams when he fires two shots into him. One of those wounds being fatal to Noah Fischbach at that time," Lopinto said.

A total of 7 employees exchanged gunfire with Williams and he was fatally shot in the parking lot. As of now, it is unclear who fired the fatal shot to Williams.

Williams was a concealed weapons permit holder and did not have a lengthy or violent criminal history. Sheriff Lopinto is still struggling with the big question. Why? It's an answer he worries they may never get.

"I don't know if we'll ever know why, why this happened," Lopinto said. "Timothy Williams, the brother cooperated with the investigation, came in and gave a statement and said he thinks his brother flipped out. He wanted to apologize to the employees of the gun shop. He didn’t have any answers for us either."

Sheriff Lopinto credited the gun store employees for their response that day.

"There was a concealed weapons class going on upstairs. They were able to secure the members within that room and took their own lives at hand to exit and take other positions," Lopinto said.

JPSO said Williams also shot and wounded two other employees. They have been released from the hospital.