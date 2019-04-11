Jefferson Parish sheriff's officials will give a live update on the situation at 5 p.m. Watch it here.

A Jefferson Parish sheriff's detail opened fire while chasing down a wanted suspect in Baton Rogue Monday, according to WBRZ.

According to reports, the deputies and other officers from the Attorney General's office were trying to detain a fugitive near the corner of Nicholson Drive and Jennifer Jean Drive, south of LSU's campus, on Monday.

Few other details were immediately available but officials said no one was hit by the gunfire and the suspect was caught. An official investigation was opened into the weapon use. At least one shot was fired, although officials did not specify how many JPSO deputies were involved.

More details were expected to be released Monday evening.

Baton Rouge police were also called to the scene following the incident.

