JPSO investigating deputy shooting that critically injured man in Metairie

METAIRIE, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a sequence of events that led to a deputy shooting and critically injuring a man.

Saturday night, deputies responded to a report of an armed robbery at a hotel in the 4400 block of Hearst Street in Metairie.

According to the JPSO, they located and arrested a woman at the scene and a second suspect, a man took off running.

Deputies caught up with him in the 2600 block of Houma Boulevard a few blocks away.

A JPSO spokesman says the suspect had a gun and while deputies tried to arrest him, one of them fired their weapon striking him at least one time.

The JPSO confirmed the names of the suspects first reported by our partners at nola.com.

They are Demetrius Domingues, 31, from Kenner and Savannah Mireles, 20.

Mireles faces a marijuana charge.

This was at least the 7th JPSO officer-involved shooting so far this year.

That’s compared to none by the New Orleans Police Department in 2023.

Once released from the hospital, Domingues is expected to be booked with aggravated assault on a police officer, possession of a stolen firearm, resisting an officer and possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute.