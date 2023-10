Deputies arrested a domestic violence suspect at an apartment complex on Central Avenue near the Earhart Expressway.

Example video title will go here for this video

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — A swat roll in Jefferson Parish ended peacefully Thursday evening.

Deputies were looking for a domestic violence suspect at an apartment complex on Central Avenue near the Earhart Expressway.

The suspect allegedly barricaded himself inside with a gun. Shortly after, deputies were able to move in and arrest the suspect.