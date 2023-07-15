Youth killed in Harvey, Jefferson Parish sheriff says

According to Sheriff Joe Lopinto, one juvenile is dead and another is in custody. JPSO has not yet released the ages of the victim and the person in custody.

HOUMA, La. — An unidentified youth is dead and another is in the custody of the Jefferson Parish sheriff after a shooting Saturday afternoon in Harvey.

In a statement Captain Jason Rivarde of JPSO said that the shooting happened on the 2100 block of Snowbird Drive. Deputies got a call after 5 p.m. that someone had been shot.

The victim was found dead at the scene.

JPSO has not released the age and names of the victims and the person in custody. But both were identified in Rivarde's statement as juveniles.