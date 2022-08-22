Jefferson Parish teacher's aide accused of raping 12-year-old

22-year-old Sophia Canales at Stella Worley Middle School has been arrested.

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — A Jefferson Parish teacher's aide has been arrested for first-degree rape following accusations of her having a sexual relationship with a 12-year-old student.

Officials said someone overheard the student talking about one of the encounters and told the student's parents. The student admitted to the relationship once he was confronted by his parents, according to NOLA.com.

22-year-old Sopha Canales at Stella Worley Middle School was arrested. Investigators said they found voicemail messages from Canales on the student's phone, as well as evidence she had purchased him food and video games.