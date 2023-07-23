JPSO shoots robbery suspect in Metairie following a police chase, sheriff's office reports

According to JPSO spokesperson deputies detained a female suspect at the scene, but according to Veal, a male suspect took off running.

METAIRIE, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office says an armed robbery suspect was shot by a deputy following a chase in Metairie Saturday night.

According to JPSO spokesperson Sergeant Brandon Veal, at about 10:30 p.m. an armed robbery was reported in the 4400 block of Hearst Street.

Deputies chased the man to the 2600 block of Houma Boulevard where when deputies caught up to the alleged suspect, they spotted him holding a gun.

“While attempting to take the suspect into custody, one of the deputies fired their service weapon at him," a statement from the sheriff's office says.

“One of the deputies fired their service weapon at him. The suspect was struck at least one time and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.”

The Sheriff’s Office has not yet released the man’s identity.