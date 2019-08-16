NEW ORLEANS — Cars belonging to Jesuit football players and coaches were broken into while the team practiced Thursday night.

According to a report from The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate, nine students and two coaches had their car windows smashed.

The team parked their cars at the Mid-City school, them took a bus to Metairie to practice at John Ryan Stadium. When they returned, their cars had been burglarized.

"It's not a great way to start the school year," Jesuit spokesman Jeremy Reuther told The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate.

The school said it has surveillance footage of the burglaries and is working with the New Orleans Police Department.

For more, visit NOLA.com