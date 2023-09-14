Jesus statue beheaded in Lockport, police investigating

LOCKPORT, La. — The Lockport Police Department is asking for the public's help in a vandalism investigation after a Jesus statue in front of a church was damaged.
Police were called to Holy Savior School on Wednesday morning. When they arrived, they found a beheaded Jesus statue.
Investigators believe the incident happened Tuesday night.
Anyone with knowledge of this incident is asked to contact the Lockport Police Department via LPSO Dispatch at 985-532-2808 or through Facebook Messenger.
