Investigation into elder abuse of 'Good Times' actor underway in Colorado

CBI and Custer County Sheriff's Office confirmed a criminal investigation is underway. John Amos' representative refuted the claim to TMZ.

CUSTER COUNTY, Colo — Authorities in Colorado confirmed an investigation Friday into claims that actor John Amos is the victim of elder abuse, even as the actor's representative refutes the accusations.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sent a release for the Custer County Sheriff's Office saying the 83-year-old actor, who appeared in "Roots" and "Good Times," "could be" the victim of a crime.

Amos was recently hospitalized in Tennessee. His representative told TMZ it was due to fluid in his lower body causing heart issues. She said Amos was feeling better after the fluid was drained.

That conflicts with a claim made by the actor's daughter, Shannon Amos, who said in a GoFundMe that her father was "fighting for his life in the ICU" and was the victim of elder abuse and financial exploitation.

"We are thoroughly investigating that allegation and have consulted with our partners at the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and Department of Human Services," the Custer County Sheriff's Office statement said. "We have also been in contact with Mr. Amos and his attorney."

While Colorado law does not contain any specific charges for elder abuse, any of the following counts could apply if a crime or crimes have been committed:

Criminal negligence

Assault

Robbery

Theft

Caretaker neglect

Sexual assault

Exploitation

In addition, there are penalty enhancements for certain crimes committed against victims who are 70 or older.

"Mr. Amos has been a beloved member of our community for many years," the Sheriff's Office statement said. "He has also been an ardent supporter of our community and this sheriff's office. We want to send our well wishes to Mr. Amos and hope that he has a speedy recovery."

Amos is known for roles in countless TV shows and movies over the decades including "Good Times," "Roots" and "Coming to America."

Amos also played college football at Colorado State University, and briefly signed as a free agent with the Denver Broncos before he was waived with an injured hamstring.

