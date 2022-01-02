Joint funeral set for Louisiana siblings killed in crash

The siblings will then be interred at Beau Pre Cemetery in Jeanerette.

JEANERETTE, La. (AP) — A joint funeral service has been scheduled for three Louisiana siblings killed in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 49 just days before Christmas.

The Advocate reports 15-year-old Kamryn, 17-year-old Christopher and 20-year-old Lindy Simmons will be laid to rest at noon on Tuesday during a service at Our Savior’s Church in New Iberia.

The siblings will then be interred at Beau Pre Cemetery in Jeanerette.