Joint funeral set for Louisiana siblings killed in crash

JEANERETTE, La. — The video attached is from December 20, 2021.
JEANERETTE, La. (AP) — A joint funeral service has been scheduled for three Louisiana siblings killed in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 49 just days before Christmas.
The Advocate reports 15-year-old Kamryn, 17-year-old Christopher and 20-year-old Lindy Simmons will be laid to rest at noon on Tuesday during a service at Our Savior’s Church in New Iberia.
The siblings will then be interred at Beau Pre Cemetery in Jeanerette.
Their mother, Dawn Simmons, was critically injured in the crash as was Christopher's 16-year-old girlfriend.