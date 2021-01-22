JP officials warn of brazen car burglars believed to be from New Orleans

These suspects are believed to be from New Orleans and part of larger groups committing the same crimes in more than one jurisdiction.

METAIRIE, La. — When Peter Zuppardo looked at recent early morning security video from outside his Metaire home on Oakridge Park, what he saw was unnerving.

“The security video scared the hell out of me because it’s not uncommon for me to take my dog out at three or four in the morning,” said Zuppardo.

He says at least three men, one of them with a gun, walked up his driveway and rummaged through an unlocked car.

“There was another car that was tracking them in the street, so I guess if something went wrong they jump in the car and drive off,” said Zuppardo.

His home isn’t the only one Jefferson Parish authorities believe has been targeted by criminals recently.

Just a few streets over cars were burglarized on Hector Avenue. Security video from one home shows suspects get out of a car to pull on door handles. One of them appears to have a gun. It also happened a block away on Iona Street. Now, authorities are looking for three men believed to be connected to the crimes. Authorities are searching for 19-year-old Maliek Hundley, 21-year-old James Elphage and 20-year-old Jerome Brown.

These suspects are believed to be from New Orleans and part of larger groups committing the same crimes in more than one jurisdiction. At least one of them, James Elphage was arrested last year on January 31 in New Orleans, charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and stolen firearms.

That’s exactly what Jefferson Parish authorities believe is the goal, to seal cars and guns. In committing those crimes, authorities confirm in some cases one suspect will point a gun at the home’s front door while others burglarize cars. Although armed, authorities don’t believe the criminals are looking for confrontations.

“It makes me more conscious of my surroundings,” said Zuppardo.

For folks like Zuppardo, he’s staying more aware.

“It takes something like this to bring you back to reality and realize you’re not that far removed from this kind of stuff,” said Zuppardo.

