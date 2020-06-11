JPSO deputy terminated and arrested for unlawful use of pepper spray

"I'm not going to tolerate it," Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said Thursday. "He was immediately terminated."

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — A 21-year veteran of the Jefferson Parish Sheriff Office, Shannon Sims, was arrested Wednesday on the allegations of unreasonable use of pepper spray, according to police.

According to sources at The Advocate/Times Picayune, Sims was a Third District deputy who responded to a disturbance at a Marrero business in the 7400 block of Lapalco Blvd just after midnight, Tuesday.

Captain Jason Rivarde, spokesman for the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, said the deputy came in contact with a man, who was the subject of the call and the two had an encounter where Shannon Sims used pepper on him.

The Advocate/Times Picayune said Sims did not follow Sheriffs policy by not getting medical help for the man, documenting the incident in his written report or notifying his supervisor of what happened.

"I'm not going to tolerate it," Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said Thursday. "He was immediately terminated."

Shannon was booked into Jefferson Parish Correctional Center in Gretna and booked with malfeasance in office but released the same day on a $5,000 bond.