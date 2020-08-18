x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

New Orleans's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | New Orleans, Louisiana | WWLTV.com

Crime

JPSO: 1 dead after shooting in Jefferson area

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Jules Avenue.
Credit: Osama Ayyad

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Authorities say one man is dead after a shooting in the Jefferson area late Monday night.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Jules Avenue. Deputies arriving at the scene found a man in the roadway with multiple gunshot wounds. That man was later pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s office did not share any possible suspect or motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the JPSO homicide section at 504-364-5300. Residents can also report information anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.
‎New Orleans News from WWL
‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...
App Store |Aug 03, 2020