JPSO: 1 dead after shooting in Jefferson area

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Authorities say one man is dead after a shooting in the Jefferson area late Monday night.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Jules Avenue. Deputies arriving at the scene found a man in the roadway with multiple gunshot wounds. That man was later pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s office did not share any possible suspect or motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the JPSO homicide section at 504-364-5300. Residents can also report information anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

