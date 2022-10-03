JPSO: 1 killed, another injured in Harvey hit-and-run

46-year-old Travis Barnes was booked on multiple charges, including vehicular homicide and driving while intoxicated.

NEW ORLEANS — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office says one man is dead and a woman was injured after a hit-and-run in Harvey on Sunday night.

Deputies say they found the man and woman in Southbound lanes near Apache Drive and Manhattan Boulevard.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and EMS took the female to the hospital for treatment.

Investigators say that while deputies were on the scene of the accident, they were called to the 1100 block of Manhattan Boulevard for another crash. At that scene, they found a white Chevrolet Silverado with damage to the front.

46-year-old Travis Barnes, of Marrero, was the driver of the vehicle.

Barnes was traveling southbound on Manhattan Blvd. when he hit the victims and then fled the scene, according to Investigators.

Barnes was booked on vehicular homicide, first-degree vehicular negligent injury, driving while intoxicated, hit-and-run driving involving serious or fatal injury, and careless operation.

The identity of the victims is not available at this time.