JPSO: Man shot on Westbank Expressway

The victim has non-life-threatening injuries.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NEW ORLEANS — A man was shot on the Westbank Expressway Friday afternoon, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.

A JSPO spokesperson said the shooting happened near the Ames Boulevard exit around 3:30 p.m. The victim was driving in the westbound lanes of the elevated portion of the Westbank Expressway with one passenger.

Deputies said as the victim drove over the Harvey Canal, an occupant of an unknown vehicle fired at the victim's vehicle.

The victim continued driving westbound and stopped in a parking lot in the 7300 block of Westbank Expressway, where deputies found him.

The victim was shot in the hip. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The passenger was not injured during the incident.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call our Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or Crimestoppers.