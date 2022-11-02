JPSO: Arrest made in January double murder in Metairie

The homicide happened on Jan. 17 in the 600 block of Rosa Ave. in Metairie,, according to JPSO Sheriff Joseph Lopinto.

METAIRIE, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriffs Office arrested the man police said is responsible for the double homicide of two men last month.

According to deputies, 27-year-old Cody Labranche of Ponchatoula was arrested Friday on an outstanding warrant for two counts of First Degree Murder.

The Sheriff's office along with the help of the US Marshals-New Orleans Field Office and the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, aided in the arrest.

Labranche has been booked into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center.

No further details are available at this time but this is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available.

