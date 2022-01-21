JPSO arrests 5 suspects in auto thefts as they left Oakwood Mall

Datayna Howard, Mackey Mister, Teshonda mercelin, and two juveniles were the five arrested.

NEW ORLEANS — Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto held a joint news conference with other local law enforcement agencies Friday to announce the arrest of five individuals linked to auto thefts and burglaries. He was joined by officials with NOPD, Louisiana State Police, Plaquemines Sheriff’s Office, and the Kenner Police Department.

20-year-old Datayna Howard, 20-year-old Mackey Mister, 19-year-old Teshonda Mercelin, and two juveniles were the five arrested.

The arrests were made outside of the Oakwood mall after Jefferson Parish detective found a vehicle linked to the suspects parked in the shopping center's lot. The detective called backup and they set up outside and waited for the five suspects.

Lopinto said when the suspects came out to the car the officers took them down and recovered the weapons.

Six stolen vehicles, six firearms, credit cards, rubber gloves punch-out tools to break windows, narcotics, and ski masks were recovered according to Lopinto.

Lopinto said that suspects were involved in 18 cases that they solved and at least 10 more cases are linked to them.