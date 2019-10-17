NEW ORLEANS — Authorities say a Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office SUV crashed into a building in New Orleans Thursday morning following a multi-parish chase.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office said the chase started on Homestead Avenue in Metairie after deputies received reports of a stolen car. During the chase, the suspect car reportedly crashed into two JPSO cars which caused one of those cars to crash into a building near North Villere Street and Elysian Fields Avenue.

One deputy suffered minor injuries in the crash. Two people were taken into custody, but two others who were also suspected of being in the stolen car ran away.

