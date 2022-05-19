JPSO says deputies fatally shot man who charged at them with pickax

The JPSO says a deputy fired their weapon after the victim charged at deputies with a pickaxe-like weapon.

TERRYTOWN, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office says deputies fatally shot a man while investigating a disturbance in Terrytown, La., on Wednesday night.

The sheriff's office says deputies were investigating a disturbance around 11:30 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 2000 block of Daniels Road.

During the call, deputies tried to convince one resident to exit his apartment. The resident reportedly initially refused to open the door for several minutes, but eventually exited armed with "cutter mattock," a tool similar to a pickax.

The JPSO says the resident allegedly charged at deputies, prompting one deputy to fire his weapon multiple times. The resident was struck multiple times and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff's office said the shooting was recorded on body-worn cameras and an investigation has been launched into into the shooting.