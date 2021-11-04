JPSO: Deputy shooting leaves 1 dead in Metairie

According to a press release from JPSO, the shooting happened in the 6500 block of Park Manor Dr.

METAIRIE, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office says a suspect is dead after being shot by a deputy in the 6500 block of Park Manor Drive Saturday night.

The initial report from the sheriff's office did not indicate why the person was a suspect or other details of the incident.

The suspect was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the sheriff's office.

There are no further details at this time but information will be released as it becomes available.

