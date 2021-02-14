JPSO investigates double shooting that left one person dead and another in critical condition

According to Sheriff Joseph Lopinto, police responded to the 900 block of E. Monterey Court on calls of a shooting in the area at around 7:45 Saturday night.

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriffs Office is investigating a deadly shooting in unincorporated Gretna.

When deputies arrived they said they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

One victim was pronounced dead on the scene and the other was taken to a local hospital and is listed as critical condition, according to police.

A suspect or motive has not been named at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call our Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.

