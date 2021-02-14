x
Crime

JPSO investigates double shooting that left one person dead and another in critical condition

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriffs Office is investigating a deadly shooting in unincorporated Gretna. 

According to Sheriff Joseph Lopinto, police responded to the 900 block of E. Monterey Court on calls of a shooting in the area at around 7:45 Saturday night.

When deputies arrived they said they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. 

One victim was pronounced dead on the scene and the other was taken to a local hospital and is listed as critical condition, according to police.

A suspect or motive has not been named at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call our Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available.

