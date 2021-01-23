JPSO investigates homicide after reports of a suspicious vehicle in Metairie

Officers responded to a business in the 3100 block of Houma Blvd. on a call of a suspicious vehicle behind the building.

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff Office is investigating a homicide in Metairie, Saturday afternoon.

According to Sheriff Joseph Lopinto, at around 12:30 p.m., officers responded to a business in the 3100 block of Houma Blvd. on a call of a suspicious vehicle behind the building.

Upon investigation, police said they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the vehicle.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

JPSO is currently working to find the suspect and motive in the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call our Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.

