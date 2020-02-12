JPSO investigates homicide in Metairie, Tuesday afternoon

Police said the incident happened around 3 p.m. at an apartment building in the 3300 block of Edenborn Avenue.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriffs Office is investigating a homicide in Metairie, Tuesday afternoon.

JPSO said when they responded to the location they found a woman with gunshot wounds to her neck and back and pronounced her dead at the scene.

A suspect or motive is not known at this time.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867

