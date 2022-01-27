JPSO investigating a homicide in Metairie

NEW ORLEANS — Sheriff Joseph Lopinto reported that the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in Metairie that happened on Thursday morning. Deputies were sent to the 300 block of E. Gatehouse Drive after several callers reported hearing gunshots.

Investigators found a female victim with multiple gunshot wounds when they arrived. She was pronounced dead on the scene.



There is no suspect or motive information at this time.



Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call our Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.