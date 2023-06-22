JPSO investigating after video shows staffer roughly handling toddler at preschool, reports

Capt. Jason Rivarde, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson, told our partners the video is under review by the department's special victims section.

NEW ORLEANS — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a video that allegedly shows a staff member at Little Red Schoolhouse of Metairie roughly handling a toddler, according to our partners at The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate.

Capt. Jason Rivarde, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson, told our partners the video is under review by the department's special victims section.

The video shows an adult smacking a toddler on the backside with a cell phone and then dragging the child by their leg and then their arm. It ends with the adult on their phone and the child crying.

