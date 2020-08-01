MARRERO, La. — Jefferson Parish investigators are at the scene of a murder in Marrero Wednesday afternoon. 

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office responded just before 12:30 p.m. to the 1900 block of Ames Boulevard, near the intersection of Laplaco Boulevard, after reports of a shooting, according to JPSO Capt. Jason Rivarde.

The shooting took place in a parking lot, according to JPSO records. 

Officials did not provide any additional information about the killing. 

Authorities encourage anybody with information about the shooting to contact Crimestoppers at  (504) 837-8477.

More Stories: 

RELATED: Here’s how to get some sleep if you’re stuck at the airport

RELATED: How to use points and miles for Super Bowl tickets

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.
‎New Orleans News from WWL
‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...
App Store |Dec 18, 2019