MARRERO, La. — Jefferson Parish investigators are at the scene of a murder in Marrero Wednesday afternoon.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office responded just before 12:30 p.m. to the 1900 block of Ames Boulevard, near the intersection of Laplaco Boulevard, after reports of a shooting, according to JPSO Capt. Jason Rivarde.

The shooting took place in a parking lot, according to JPSO records.

Officials did not provide any additional information about the killing.

Authorities encourage anybody with information about the shooting to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 837-8477.

