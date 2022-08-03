Man killed, woman detained in Metairie shooting outside La Quinta Inn

Deputies were dispatched to the scene around 3:55 p.m.

METAIRIE, La. — A man was shot and killed outside the La Quinta Inn in the 5900 block of Veterans Boulevard Monday afternoon.

According to Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto, the unidentified man was shot and killed by a woman in the hotel's parking lot.

Police detained the woman soon after, according to Lopinto. He said she was still carrying the gun she used to kill the man.

Lopinto said police do not know the relationship between the man and woman of if they came to the hotel together at all.