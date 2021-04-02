JPSO investigating River Ridge murder

EMTs met up with a private vehicle that was trying to take the victim to the hospital, and transferred him to their ambulance to drive him the rest of the way.

RIVER RIDGE, La. — Jefferson Parish investigators are searching for the culprit in a River Ridge homicide Wednesday night.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched just before 6 p.m. to the 500 block of Richard Avenue in River Ridge after reports that a man had been shot there.

EMTs met up with a private vehicle that was trying to take the victim to the hospital, and transferred him to their ambulance to drive him the rest of the way.

The man died from his injuries at the hospital.

JPSO investigators say they have not discovered any information yet about a suspect or possible motive for the killing. Anybody with information is being encouraged to contact Crimestoppers.

More Stories:

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.