Crime

JPSO investigating Terrytown murder

TERRYTOWN, La. — JPSO homicide investigators are looking into a murder in Terrytown Friday morning. 

Few details are available about the killing, which was reported near the intersection of Green Oak Drive and Wright Avenue in Terrytown around 10 a.m. 

It's unclear when the murder happened or what circumstances may have led to the fatal attack. 

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto is expected to provide more details from the scene. 

