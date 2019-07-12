BILOXI, Miss — A lieutenant with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office pleaded not guilty after being arrested for an alleged assault at a Mississippi casino in September, court officials said.

Lt. David Roddy was arrested Sept. 21 at the Golden Nugget Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi just before 1 a.m. according to an arrest report filed by the Biloxi Police Department. He was charged with misdemeanor simple assault.

In Mississippi, a simple assault conviction can carry a sentence of up to six months in jail, a $500 fine or both.

The arrest report for Roddy's case is sparse on details.

In the document obtained by WWL-TV, there is a single sentence describing what happened.

"One known subject physically assaulted another known suspect."

Roddy is a 28-year veteran of the JPSO.

JPSO Capt. Jason Rivarde Rivarde confirmed that an Internal Affairs investigation was opened into Roddy's September arrest once the department learned about it. In an email, he said Lt. Roddy was continuing to work as usual while the investigation proceeds.

"I would expect it to remain open until the resolution of the criminal case," Rivarde said.

Roddy's trial is set to begin Jan. 16.

Attempts to reach Roddy via his listed phone numbers were unsuccessful.

More Crime Stories:

RELATED: Shooter at Naval Air Station Pensacola was Saudi aviation student, governor says

RELATED: Robbery suspects involved in Florida shootout that killed UPS driver identified

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.