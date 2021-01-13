JPSO looking for Marrero woman missing since beginning of the year

JPSO describes Madison as a 39-year-old black woman, 5' 5", weighing about 140 pounds, last seen wearing a plaid shirt and blue jeans.

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — The Jefferson Parish Police department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing Marrero woman.

Andrea Madison was last seen around 9 a.m. January 4, 2021, in the 2800 block of Barataria Blvd. in Marrero, according to police.

JPSO describes Madison as a 39-year-old black woman, 5' 5", weighing about 140 pounds, last seen wearing a plaid shirt and blue jeans and sometimes goes by the last name "Dennis".

According to police Madison may be driving a 2017 Honda HR-V with a Texas license plate reading LWK5176 that was last seen going to the 9th Ward in New Orleans or St. Bernard Parish.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Ms. Madison (Dennis) is asked to call our Missing Persons Section at 504-364-5300.