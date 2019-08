TERRYTOWN, La. — A man was shot at least once in Terrytown late Friday night, a Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office spokesperson said.

Officials said the victim was transported to a local hospital.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Fredericks Street and Whitney Avenue before 11:30 p.m.

No other information is available at this time. If you have any information about the shooting then please call Crimestoppers at 504.822.1111.