JPSO: Man shot, killed in Harvey; person of interest in custody

NEW ORLEANS — A man was shot and killed in Harvey Friday night, and sheriff deputies began a homicide investigation, a spokesperson with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said.

JPSO deputies were sent to a shooting that happened inside a Woodmere home near Chadwood Drive and Destrehan Avenue around 7 p.m., JPSO spokesman Capt. Jason Rivarde said.

When they arrived, deputies found a man with several gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies detained a person of interest at the scene, Rivarde said. However, no further information on the detained person was available.

Rivarde said investigators were not looking for anyone else to question as of Friday night.



