MARRERO, La. — A man was shot multiple times in Marrero Tuesday evening, Police said.

The victim was declared dead after he was transported to a local hospital, officials said.

Responding to reports of a shooting at the 6100 block of Victorian Drive around 5 p.m., police found the man inside a vehicle, a Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office spokesperson said.

If you have any information about this shooting call JPSO's homicide section at 504.364.5300 or Crimestoppers at 504.822.1111