JPSO: Man shot, killed in parking lot of business in Marrero

NEW ORLEANS — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that left one man dead on Sunday night.

Deputies were called around 11 p.m. for a shooting in the parking lot of a business in the 600 block of Ames Boulevard. They found a man shot at least one time.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office Homicide Section at (504)364-5300 or call Crimestoppers.  

