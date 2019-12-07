JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — A man is in critical condition after a stabbing in Terrytown late Thursday night, according to Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office officials.

JPSO officials said it happened in the 400 block of East Butterfly Circle. WWL-TV got word of the incident at 11:47 p.m., after police responded a call to the location and found the victim.

He was rushed to the hospital, where he was listed in critical condition as of early Friday morning.

JPSO officials said an investigation was opened into the incident, which they called an aggravated battery by cutting. The identity of an attacker or a motive for the stabbing was not immediately known.

No further information was immediately available.

Officials said anyone with information about the incident should call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.