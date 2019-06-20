METAIRIE, La. — Sean Barrette, the man accused in 3 killings in Metairie and another in New Orleans has apparently fired his weapon at cars before, according to Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto.
Barrette is accused of shooting and killing a man in New Orleans on June 6, another man in Metairie on June 17 and two men seated inside of a car in a Metairie neighborhood on June 18.
Lopinto said that he is also suspected of firing at a car in Kenner on June 5, firing at another car in New Orleans the same day, and firing at a car in Metairie on Monday, just hours before his fatal shooting.
Here is the list of shootings that have been linked to Barrette:
- June 5 Shooting in New Orleans – no injuries.
- June 5 11:20 pm Shooting in Kenner – no injuries. Police say he shot at a car at I-10 and Loyola.
- June 6 Bruce Reed killed in NO East.
- June 17 8:15pm – (3 hours before murder on Monday) car with 24-year-old female driver was hit.
- June 17 Isai Cadalzo killed in Metairie
- June 18 Manuel Caronia Killed
- June 18 Nicky Robeau Killed