JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Authorities are asking for the public's help to identify a man who allegedly tried to kidnap a boy Saturday in River Ridge.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office says they received reports that a man tried to lure a juvenile boy outside a store after 4 p.m. in the 11400 block of Jefferson Highway.

The boy reportedly told investigators that he was walking in the store's parking lot when a man pulled up next to him and offered him candy to get into his car. The boy said the man threatened to pull a gun when he refused the offer.

The JPSO said the boy returned to the store and told adults about the incident who called the police.

Investigators say the man made a purchase inside the store before allegedly approaching the boy. The sheriff's office released a security video from inside the store of a suspect who is described as having gold upper teeth.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff''s Office says this man reportedly approached a boy and offered candy to him if he got into his car.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office

Anyone with information about the attempted kidnapping or the pictured suspect is asked to call the JPSO Investigations Bureau at 504-364-5300. You can also report information anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

