JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Authorities are asking for the public's help to identify a man who allegedly tried to kidnap a boy Saturday in River Ridge.
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office says they received reports that a man tried to lure a juvenile boy outside a store after 4 p.m. in the 11400 block of Jefferson Highway.
The boy reportedly told investigators that he was walking in the store's parking lot when a man pulled up next to him and offered him candy to get into his car. The boy said the man threatened to pull a gun when he refused the offer.
The JPSO said the boy returned to the store and told adults about the incident who called the police.
Investigators say the man made a purchase inside the store before allegedly approaching the boy. The sheriff's office released a security video from inside the store of a suspect who is described as having gold upper teeth.
Anyone with information about the attempted kidnapping or the pictured suspect is asked to call the JPSO Investigations Bureau at 504-364-5300. You can also report information anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.
More Crime Headlines on WWLTV.com:
► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.