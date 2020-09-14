Suspect leads JPSO deputies on chase from Old Metairie to Lakeview

No one was injured during the chase and the driver is at-large.

NEW ORLEANS — Jefferson Parish deputies are searching for the drier of a stolen SUV who led them on a chase into New Orleans Sunday night.

The chase began in Old Metairie and ended in Lakeview, where the stolen vehicle was abandoned by the suspect.

According to Jefferson Parish Sherriff's Office Public spokesman Capt. Jason Rivarde, no one was injured during the chase.

Police are searching for the suspect around the 6000 block of Canal Boulevard, near Polk Street, where the SUV was recovered.



Deputies pursued a stolen vehicle from Old Metairie into the 6000 block of Canal Blvd. There were no injuries and no arrests at this time. The vehicle was found abandoned on the neutral ground.

This is a developing story. Stick with WWLTV.com and Eyewitness News at 10 for the latest information.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.