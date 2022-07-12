JPSO seeking public's assistance in investigating West Bank homicide

Sheriff's office says they have identified the victim's vehicle.

MARRERO, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking the assistance of the public in investigating a homicide that occurred Monday night on the West Bank Expressway.

JPSO investigators believe the victim was shot while driving a white 2004 Toyota 4Runner westbound on the elevated section of the expressway around 6:40-6:45 p.m, according to a press release.

JPSO says the victim was shot in the area between Manhattan Blvd. and Harvey Canal.