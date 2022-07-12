JPSO seeking public's assistance in investigating West Bank homicide

MARRERO, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking the assistance of the public in investigating a homicide that occurred Monday night on the West Bank Expressway.
JPSO investigators believe the victim was shot while driving a white 2004 Toyota 4Runner westbound on the elevated section of the expressway around 6:40-6:45 p.m, according to a press release.
JPSO says the victim was shot in the area between Manhattan Blvd. and Harvey Canal.
"Anyone who may have seen the victim’s vehicle, or have dashcam or other video from the area, is asked to call our Homicide Section at 504-364-5300," the press release said. "Anyone who has information but wishes to remain anonymous is encouraged to contact Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111."