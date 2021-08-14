JPSO: Woman shot and killed in Marrero home

According to Public Informations Officer, Glen Boyd, the incident happened just before 9:00 in the 1100 block of Gaudet Drive.

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Jefferson Parish Sheriffs Deputies are investigating a homicide that happened in Marrero, Saturday morning.

Deputies said they received a call of a person being shot inside of the location. Upon arrival, a Second District deputy found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to the hospital where she died from her injuries, according to JPSO.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call our Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers

