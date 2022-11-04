JPSO: Woman found shot dead inside vehicle

Police found a female victim inside a vehicle that was parked outside of the home.

NEW ORLEANS — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that happened in Terrytown on Sunday night.



Deputies were called to the scene around 10:30 p.m. to investigate a shooting in the 300 block of Friedrichs Road. When they arrived, they found a female victim inside a vehicle parked outside of the home.

Police say the woman was suffering from at least one gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.



Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.