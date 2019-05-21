JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — A man is in critical condition after being stabbed by his girlfriend in Bucktown Tuesday, Jefferson Parish Sheriff's officials said.

Deputies said the girlfriend was reportedly seen running away from the scene carrying a baby.

The JPSO responded to the 1500 block of Carrollton Avenue around 3 p.m. after getting calls of an aggravated battery by cutting.

When they arrived, they found the man inside an apartment complex, suffering from a stab wound to his chest, officials said.

He was rushed to University Medical Center for emergency treatment, where he's listed in critical condition.

Officials said a woman has been apprehended in Metairie and is in custody but has not been arrested yet.

No further details were available.

