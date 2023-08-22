Judge grants appeal bond, orders release of former St. John judge convicted of molesting teen girls

Judge Franz Zibilich is ordering Jeff Perilloux’s release upon payment of a $300,000 bond.

EDGARD, Louisiana — An Edgard judge has granted an appeal bond for a former St. John judge who was convicted of molesting three teenage girls, according to the attorney general’s office.

The judge set the following conditions: a protective order from the victims, an ankle monitor, sex offender registration, sex offender classes, bi-weekly check-ins with law enforcement, and no solo travel.

The attorney general’s office asked, "for a stay of the ruling while seeking review by the Louisiana 5th Circuit Court of Appeal, but Judge Ziblich denied that request."

Perilloux faced up to 21 years behind bars after being convicted on three counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile and one misdemeanor count of sexual battery after groping his teenage daughter's close friends. His victims were 14, 15, and 17 years old at the time the crimes were committed.

Perilloux has been under the custody of the Louisiana Department of Corrections since October 2020, when he was sentenced to 14 years.