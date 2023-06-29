Judge rules that Harahan woman accused of killing child continue to be held without bond

The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office says the little girl was beaten in the head and also strangled.

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — A judge ruled that a Harahan woman accused of killing her boyfriend's 6-year-old daughter continues to be held without bond Thursday.

The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office says 43-year-old Hannah Landon beat the little girl in the head and strangled her. The judge found probable cause to continue to hold Landon for first-degree murder in the death of Bella Fontenelle.

Bunnak “Hannah” Landon is denied a request for bond reduction. She will continue to be held without bond. The court finds probable cause for both obstruction of justice and first degree murder in the death of 6 y/o Bella Fontenelle. @WWLTV — Lily Cummings (@lilyrcummings) June 29, 2023

Fontenelle's body was found in a bucket on the front lawn of her mother's home. Neighbors' surveillance video showed Landon dragging a wagon with a bucket nearby before the body had been found.

Authorities have not said the motive behind the killing.

The lead detective in the case testified that Landon's blood was found on the bucket as well as other evidence that ties the woman to the killing.