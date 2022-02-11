Judge sentences Darren Bridges to life in prison for 2017 killing of NOPD officer

Bridges was also found guilty on a number of drug possession charges.

NEW ORLEANS — The man accused of killing New Orleans Police Officer Marcus McNeil in 2017, has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

A judge handed down the life sentence for Darren Bridges after a jury found him guilty of first-degree murder for the fatal shooting of officer McNeil.

Bridges was also found guilty of possession of cocaine, alprazolam, and tramadol with intent to distribute, obstruction of justice, and aggravated assault on a police officer with a firearm.

The hearing was filled with emotional victim impact testimony from friends and family of Officer McNeil.

"“I sat through all of it, I saw my nephew get shot and cry out in pain," said McNeil's aunt Laurie. "I saw him get shot again twice in his head. I saw him and heard him gasp for his last breath.”

"I feel sad because he does not get to see me grow up," said McNeil's daughter in a letter. She was 2 at the time of the killing and is 7 now. Why did you kill him?”

On top of the life sentence, he was sentenced to a total of 15 years in prison for drug possession and distribution charges and 30 years for the obstruction of justice charge.

McNeil and three other officers were on patrol on Oct. 13, 2017, in an area notorious for drug dealing when the officers encountered Bridges near the intersection of Tara Land and Lake Forest Boulevard.

Police say McNeil tried to stop Bridges alone and used a stun gun to stop him, but Bridges fatally shot McNeil.

The courtroom was filled with NOPD officers including New Orleans Police Chief Shaun Ferguson.

The court also heard testimony from seven victims including testimony from the NOPD officer Bridges assaulted during that encounter with McNeil.

Officer McNeil’s wife, Brittney McNeil, also was in court to give her testimony saying she will “never be the same with the loss of her husband.”

“I wasn’t sure if I would share anything but I remember what Marcus would say all the time just be happy, Marcus was truly a happy person he enjoyed life,” said McNeil's wife.

“He was sure he wanted to be an officer. he was sure it had to be NOPD eager was to serve and make a difference.”

She continues, “When officers came in the middle of the night I only allowed myself to believe he was I just e when I got to the hospital I knew he wasn’t coming home.”

McNeil’s mother, Dr. Kimberly McNeil was also there to testify.

“Nothing broke my spirit until you took my son from me. I can’t be the person I was before. I’m not the doctor I was before. I can’t do it I can’t focus.”